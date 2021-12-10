‘Severe consequences’ for Putin if he attacks Ukraine: Biden

MOSCOW, Dec 9: U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia's concerns about NATO's expansion.

Biden said he was "very straightforward" with Putin during their call Tuesday, warning the Russian leader that he will pay a heavy price if he invades Ukraine.

"There were no minced words," Biden said at the White House before departing for Kanzas City. "It was polite, but I made it very clear. If in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences. Economic consequences like you've never seen. I am absolutely confident he got the message."

Asked by reporters if he'd ruled out U.S. troops on the ground to stop Russia, Biden said "that's not on the table," saying that a U.S. obligation to protect NATO allies if they come under attack doesn't extend to Ukraine, which is not in the Atlantic military alliance.

"The idea that the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia for invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now," Biden said.

At the same time, he said that the U.S., its allies and Russia could sit down for talks to discuss Moscow's grievances about NATO's expansion.

"We hope by Friday we're gonna be able to say, announce to you we're having meetings at a higher level, not just with us, but with at least four of our major NATO allies, and Russia to discuss the future of Russia's concern relative to NATO writ large and whether or not we could work out any accommodations as it relates to bringing down the temperature along the eastern front (in Ukraine)," Biden said.

Putin, for his part, promised that Moscow will submit its proposals for a security dialogue with the U.S. in a few days. He reaffirmed his denial of planning to attack Ukraine, but said that Moscow can't remain indifferent to NATO's possible expansion to its neighbor.

Putin, who entered Tuesday's call with Biden looking for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, countered Western arguments that Russia has no say in the alliance expansion by arguing that security in Europe can only be mutual.

"Every country certainly has the right to choose the most acceptable way of ensuring its security, but it must be done in a way that doesn't infringe on the interests and undermine security of other countries, in this case Russia," Putin said. "Security must be global and equally cover everyone.

"We can't fail to be concerned about the prospect of Ukraine's accession to NATO, because that will undoubtedly lead to the deployment of military contingents, bases and weapons that would threaten us," he told reporters after talks in Sochi with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He described the two-hour conversation with Biden as "very open, specific and, I would say constructive," adding that he and Biden have agreed to ask experts to conduct talks on security in Europe.

"Russia will prepare its arguments literally in a few days, within a week, and we will submit it to the American side for consideration," he said.

"We proceed from the assumption that this time are concerns will be heard," he said, noting that the West ignored Moscow's complaints in the past about NATO's expansion eastward to incorporate former Soviet allies in Central and Eastern Europe and former Soviet republics in the Baltics.












