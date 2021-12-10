Five lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts



The campaign was scheduled to be held from December 11 to 14 across the country.

FENI: A total of 2,39,999 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district. Six to 11 month old babies will be fed blue colour capsules while 12 to 59-month-old babies the red ones.

The district Public Health Department will implement the campaign at 1,142 centres in six upazilas and five municipalities in the district.

Feni Civil Surgeon (CS) Rafique-us-Salehin disclosed this at a journalists' orientation workshop held at the CS office auditorium in the district town on Thursday morning.

The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.

District Information Officer Rezaul Rabbi and Medical Officer Istab Rakib, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Journalists of print, electronics media and online news portals working in the district were present at the programme.

PANCHAGARH: A total of 1,53,879 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in five upazilas of the district under the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2021.

The campaign will begin at 8am and it will continue till 4pm every day from December 11 to 14.

A total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres will be set up by Panchagarh CS office.

More than 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would be engaged for giving Vitamin A capsules to the children aged from 6 to 59 months in the district.

Panchagarh CS Dr Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter at an orientation meeting with journalists at the CS office conference room in the district town on Thursday.

He said each of 17,403 children aged from 6 months to 11 months will be administered one lakh IU (International Unit) blue colour capsules while each of 1,36,476 children aged from 12 months to 59 months will be fed two lakh IU red colour capsules.

Dr Fazlur Rahman said the media has a vital role in making the campaign a total success.

Medical officer of the CS office Dr Tofael Ahmed Sajeeb presented key note paper at the meeting.

District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu, among others, also spoke at the programme.

He mentioned that vitamin 'A' supplementation is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity and reproduction.

It is also very important for reduction of the diarrheal attack and prevention of post-measles blindness.

Various journalists of electronic and print media were present at that time

RANGAMATI: A total of 82,496 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district. Six to 11 month old babies will be fed blue colour capsules while 12 to 59-month-old babies the red ones.

The Public Health Department will implement the programme at 1,315 centres in the upazilas.

Rangamati CS Dr Bipasha Khisa disclosed the information at a meeting held at the CS office auditorium in the district town on Thursday morning.

The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.

