3 minors drown in two districts

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Kurigram, in two days.
FARIDPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased were identified as Sajid, 4, son of Ayub Mridha, and Tariqul, 5, son of Mojibor Munshi. Both of them were residents of Talma Union in the upazila.
Kamal Hossain, the newly elected chairman of Talma Union Parishad (UP), said the minors fell in a pond in the area at noon while they were playing beside it.
Later, locals found their bodies floating on water and rescued them from the pond.
They rushed the children to Faridpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead on arrival.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sin Islam, 2, son of Jobaidul Islam of Patrakhata Hajipara area under Ramna Model Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the minor boy returned own house after a long time of staying in the house of his maternal grandfather Chakmal Mia.
However, he fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Chilmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


