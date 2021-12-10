Rokeya awakens womenfolk: Speakers



A rally was brought out in Dumuria of Khulna on Thursday on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day-2021. photo: observer

Begum Rokeya was born in a restricted elite Muslim family at Parabond Village under Mithapukur Upazila in Rangpur District on December 9 in 1880 and died on the same date in 1932 in Kolkata.

The speakers in different discussion meetings in different places said Begum Rokeya awakened the womenfolk through her writings and strongly spoke for the economic freedom and rights to education of the Muslim women. Rokeya's ultimate goal was to educate women, particularly the Muslim women, in her country and her only dream was that the Muslim women would be educated and able to lift themselves from the mire of superstition, prejudice.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kurigram and Patuakhali.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, district administration and Department of Women Affairs and Action for Socio-Economic Security and Rights for Excluded and Marginalized Women Girls Project being implemented by SKS Foundation with the financial support of UKAid in technical cooperation of Manusher Jonno Foundation organized different programmes.

In the morning around 11 am, a post-rally discussion meeting on the life of Begum Rokeya was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam spoke at the event as special guest.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, Deputy Director of Woman Affairs Department Nargis Jahan and representative of SKS Foundation Md. AshrafulAlam,

Paying tribute to the memories of Begum Rokeya and mentioning her as the pioneer of women renaissance in the sub-continent, DC Abdul Matin said Rokeya had played a significant role in establishing the rights of women and eradicating social prejudice.

Begum Rokey also showed the women the enlightened path of freedom, breaking the social restrictions, the DC added.

Later, the guests, in different categories, distributed prizes under the programme of Joyeeta Annweshane Bangladesh to the 10 winners who had prospered in life through struggling and facing different adverse situation and become the model in the society.

Similar programmes were also held at Saghata and Gobindaganj Upazila headquarters of the district on Thursday at the initiative of the project in cooperation with upazila administrations, said project manager Lovely Khatun.

Four successful women- Moushumi Begum, Shapla Begum, Jharna Begum and Jobeda Begum of Saghata Upazila, and two women- Kohinur and Lovely Begum of Gobindaganj Upazila and two women- Rupali Begum and Ashma Begum of Sadar Upazila were given Joyeeta awards at the management of SKS Foundation under its project.

Of them, three women were also selected for Joyeeta awards at the district level.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the district town at noon.

The district administration and District Women Affairs Department jointly organized the programme.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting.

Acting SP Ruhul Amin, Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam and Kurigram Press Club President Ahsan Habib Nilu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later, six successful women of the district were given Joyeeta awards in five categories.

They are Julia Yasmin, Mst Anjumanara Begum, Mst Amena Begum, Mst Ambia Begum, Mst Lutfa Begum and Rawshan Ara Begum.

DC Mohammad Rezaul in his speech said the recognition of these women as Joyeeta will play a vital role in women development.

NOAKHALI: To mark the day, five successful women of Begumganj Upazila were given Joyeeta awards at a programme held in the district.

They are Setara Begum, mother of lawmaker Mamunur Rashid Kiron and Chowmuhani Municipality Mayor Khaled Saifullah, Hasina Yasmin, Salma Sultana, Shilpi Akhter and Shahnaz Begum.

Begumganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shamsun Nahar, Chowmuhani Municipality Mayor Khaled Saifullah and Awami Leage leader Sirajul Islam Swapon, among others, attended the programme.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: On the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day, five women received Joyeeta awards in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The awards were given at a function held in the auditorium of Upazila Mahila Parishad. It was jointly organized by the upazila administration and the Department of Women Affairs.

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad ASM Firoz, MP, was present as chief guest at the function. Presided over by Bauphal UNO Md Al Amin, it was attended, among others, by Upazila Vice-Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Khan, Woman Vice-Chairman Mariam Aktar, and Women Affairs Officer Kaniz Marza.









