International Anti-Corruption Day observed



DC Md Jahurul Islam speaking at a human chain on Central Shaheed Minar premises in Panchagarh Town on Thursday to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in different districts including Narail, Joypurhat and Panchagarh.

NARAIL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include forming human chain, holding discussion meeting and arranging cultural function.

The district administration, Jashore Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Narail District Committee of ACC jointly organized the programmes.

A human chain was formed on Narail Crossroads after the inaugural function on the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Chetana Chattar at the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the town.

Narail DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman attended the meeting as chief guest.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Rafiqul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Debashish Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Islam, officials and employees of various government offices, journalists, politicians and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Besides, a cultural programme was also arranged there.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration, Bogura ACC and Joypurhat Committee of ACC jointly organized the programmes.

A human chain was formed on the DC office premises in the district town at around 11am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while President of the District ACC Committee Rebati Mohan Mandol presided over the meeting.

Vice-president of District ACC Committee Journalist Shahadul Islam Saju moderated the session.

Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Assistant Director of Bogura ACC Md Nur Alam, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahiuddin, Deputy Director of District Social Services Office Imam Hasim and District Mohila Awami League President Shammi Aziz Saj, among others, were also present at the programme.

PANCHAGARH: In this connection, the district administration and ACC jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A human chain was formed on Panchagarh Central Shaheed Minar premises on the Panchagarh-Dhaka Highway in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Panchagarh DC Md Jahurul Islam was present as chief guest while President of District ACC Committee Nasimul Hasan presided over the meeting.

ASP SM Shafiqul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, General Secretary (GS) of District ACC Committee Saikhul Islam, its former GS Aktarun Nahar Saki and Dinajpur ACC Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Jinnatul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

People from all walks of life including district level government officials, freedom fighters and journalists also took part in it.













