Two ‘kill selves’ in two dists

A woman and an HSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Pabna, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Shahinur Begum, 50, was the wife of Saleq Hawlader, a resident of Pashchim Poshari Bunia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shahinur Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon following a family dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: An HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Shuvro Das, 18, was the son of Subrata Das, a resident of Notun Bazar Kalisagarpar area under Chatmohar Municipality. He was an HSC examinee from Chatmohar Government College this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shuvro hanged herself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 6:30pm while his family members were out of home.

After returning the house, Subrata Das saw the hanging body of his son and rushed him to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex after rescuing.

Shuvro was declared dead at the hospital on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.

The family members of the deceased said Shuvro had a love affair with a girl. He attempted to commit suicide after consuming poisonous tablet on November 27 following the matter.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatmohar PS Muhammad Anwar Hossain said an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Chatmohar Circle) Sajib Shahrin confirmed the incident.







