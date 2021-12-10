Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘kill selves’ in two dists

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondents

A woman and an HSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Pabna, in two days.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Shahinur Begum, 50, was the wife of Saleq Hawlader, a resident of Pashchim Poshari Bunia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shahinur Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon following a family dispute.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.
CHATMOHAR, PABNA: An HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Shuvro Das, 18, was the son of Subrata Das, a resident of Notun Bazar Kalisagarpar area under Chatmohar Municipality. He was an HSC examinee from Chatmohar Government College this year.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shuvro hanged herself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 6:30pm while his family members were out of home.
After returning the house, Subrata Das saw the hanging body of his son and rushed him to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex after rescuing.
Shuvro was declared dead at the hospital on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.
The family members of the deceased said Shuvro had a love affair with a girl. He attempted to commit suicide after consuming poisonous tablet on November 27 following the matter.
Officer-in-Charge of Chatmohar PS Muhammad Anwar Hossain said an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Chatmohar Circle) Sajib Shahrin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts
3 minors drown in two districts
Rokeya awakens womenfolk: Speakers
International Anti-Corruption Day observed
Two ‘kill selves’ in two dists
Covid-19: 6 more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi Div
Mymensingh liberated today
Prisoner dies in Noakhali


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft