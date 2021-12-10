Covid-19: 6 more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Dec 9: Six more people died of and 29 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said both the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Pabna districts.

Some 32 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, four more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 25 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and one from Pabna districts.

Some 31 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 29 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,487 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 14 were are in Rajshahi, eight in Pabna, three in Joypurhat and Bogura each, and one in Natore districts.

A total of 1,681 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 205 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 95,885 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 17 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.









