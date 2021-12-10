Video
Mymensingh liberated today

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Our Correspondent

Bhola District was liberated from the Pakistani forces today in 1971. The photo shows a Liberation War Monument in the town. photo: observer

MYMENSINGH, Dec 9: Tomorrow (December 10) is the freedom day of the district.
On this day in 1971, Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces. After independence, the day has been observed as the freedom day.
At the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, brave boys of the country jumped into the War of Liberation. After entering the country with training from India, they reached Telikhali on the Haluaghat border of Mymensingh and started fighting. After fighting with the invading forces for seven days, Haluaghat, Phulpur, Tarakanda and Shambhuganj were liberated from Pakistani forces on December 10.
Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi was freed from the Pakistani occupation today in 1971. The photo shows a mass grave in the upazila. photo: observer

Freedom fighters (FFs) jointly led by Brigadier Sam Singh Babaji of the Indian Allied Forces and Alhaj Principal Matiur Rahman, the then chief of  Freedom Fighters' Youth Camp, crossed the Brahmaputra River and hoisted the national flag of Bangladesh for the first time. Later, people from all walks of life took to streets in the city in a celebration mood.
 To mark the day, a week-long programme has been arranged at the open stage of the small market in the city by the district administration.
FF Bimal Pal said, inclusion of the history of Liberation War in school-college textbooks will encourage new generations to know further about true role of FFs and values of the war.
Selim Sarkar, former unit commander of Mymensingh metropolitan FFs  said, "We fought for nine months and liberated the country with the help of allied forces at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."


