Prisoner dies in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Dec 9: A prisoner of the district jail died on Wednesday morning. Deceased Sagor, 29, was the son of Shafi Ullah, a resident of Bagdia Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.

He was an accused in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Superintendent of Noakhali police Md Shahidul Islam said Sagor felt chest pain at around 6am while walking inside the prison. Then, the jail authority rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital in the town, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 7:45am.







