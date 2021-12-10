A jolt can turn our port city into rubbles

A report recently published in this daily mentioned that some 1 lakh 42 thousand buildings in Chattogram metropolitan area are at high risk of earthquake. This was learnt from a seminar on Earthquake Awareness and Action organized by University of Science and Technology Chittagong, USTC.



Reportedly, these buildings could collapse if an earthquake with a magnitude of 8 or above on the Richter scale erupts in the port city, since proper building code has been grossly violated in their construction. In addition, wider unplanned urbanization has turned the risk much higher.



It gives us a clear understanding on the magnitude of lack of accountability and impunity, the city has so far developed with.



According to experts, city's schools, hospital buildings, power substations and buildings constructed along the banks of river Karnafuli are mostly vulnerable to a potential earthquake risk.



Most importantly, Chittagong is located in one of the most earthquake prone zones in the world. And earthquake is such a natural disaster which usually takes toll of human losses varying on population density of the area concerned. And from this point of view, we believe, Chittagong, a densely populated city of over 6 million has multiple reasons to get worried for.



Like any other natural disaster, earthquake forecasts are not available. Moreover, our experience in tackling with earthquake compared to other natural disasters like cyclone and flood is almost negligible.



We have frequently marked our experts to have discussed about the extent of damage in our country in terms of Richter scale 7. But let's not forget that there are also records of Richter scale 9 earthquake in last the 100 years. Therefore, we must have preparation to deal with a probable earthquake above 7 Richter scale.

A point in reminder, few years back, a number of local and international scientists discovered in some parts of Bangladesh, India and Mayanmara a huge fault line underground which has heightened the possible risks of a major jolt in this area.



We believe what has been reported in this regard about the situation of Chittagong rings an alarming bell for the entire country. We are in full agreement with experts that the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) needs to be more vigilant. Proper plans should be immediately figured out to make the above mentioned establishments at risks sustainable. There is no way out to turn a blind eye.



Equally, government must rein in the culture of violation of building code in our country. No time left for procrastination, it's time to jump into action.



