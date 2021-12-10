Video
Letter To the Editor

Immediate action to stop leaking questions required

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Dear Sir,

One of the topics recently discussed is the leaking of job exam question papers.

As the problem of unemployment is increasing day,unscrupulous people are taking chance to make evil use of it out of their opportunist thought.
It is a matter of great frustration that so many candidates for such a small number of posts apply for various job examinations and the questions of those examinations are leaked. Recruitment exam questions are being leaked day after day, as a result of which many talented people are deprived of jobs.

But the question is why is the leak not being stopped in any way? When will this question leaking stop? How many more days to wait? However, if the question is leaked day after day, many qualified candidates will not get the job. The story of frustration of job seekers is increasing day by day. It is very important to take strict action to stop the leaking of questions.

Therefore, an appeal is made to the authorities to take immediate and stern action to stop leaking questions.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram government College



