

Corruption : Biggest foe of development



By corruption we mean, in the general sense, the act of violating the rules and regulations of the law, which is in the interest of any individual or party. Corruption is a terrible curse in the economic context of a developing country like Bangladesh.



It is a kind of criminal hateful act which is contrary to the prevailing customs, values and norms of the society. Corruption tarnishes all the achievements of the nation and all the possibilities of national development.



Bangladesh's position in the Corruption Perceptions Index, run by the Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International (TI), is disappointing. Last year, TI published the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 report. According to the report, the situation in Bangladesh is two steps behind the global perception of corruption. The company has prepared CPI 2020 report with data from 180 countries. Bangladesh ranks fourth among the 31 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan is the only country in the eight countries of South Asia that is more corrupt than Bangladesh.



According to TIB, one of the reasons behind corruption in Bangladesh as a whole is the lack of proper implementation of high-level anti-corruption commitments.

In the economic context of a developing country like Bangladesh, bribery and corruption are a terrible curse. Although corruption is the most important obstacle to achieving sustainable development goals, including economic growth and poverty alleviation in Bangladesh, the people of the country are not corrupt. They are just victims and victims of corruption. The country or the people cannot be called corrupt in any way because of the corruption of those in power and their failure to prevent it.



Recent much-talked-about corruption cases are Rooppur pillow scandal, Faridpur Medical College Hospital screen scandal, casino scandal, bamboo instead of rod in construction work in different parts of the country, Basic Bank scandal, Janata Bank's Anantex, Crescent and Thermax Group corruption, Sonali Bank's Hall-Mark scandal, Bismillah Group. These incidents and scandals are huge wounds for our progress and development and huge threats and challenges to prevent corruption.



The main issues of national development of every nation of the world are- investment in human development, good governance in politics and transparency. For the betterment of national life, every nation has to follow the path of truth and justice. Justice, honesty and transparency lead the nation to the pinnacle of prosperity. In the history of the world, only honest, just and hardworking nation has reached the peak of progress.



The precondition for economic growth is freedom from corruption. There is a black chapter of corruption in every sector of present day Bangladesh, the life of every citizen who is under the influence of the black claw of omnipresent corruption. This catastrophic disease is threatening the country today. Corruption is rampant in all fields including politics, economy, social policy, industry, trade and business.

Unfortunately, it is true that corruption is the main obstacle to the development of today's Bangladesh. Corruption is a threat to the development, trade, social equality and democracy of any country. Like other countries, Bangladesh also has corruption. The scale, nature, extent, scope and tactics of this corruption are constantly changing. Ordinary people are being crushed under the pressure of bribery and corruption of government institutions.

In 2017, TIB published a research report on bribery and corruption in 15 government services. It said that the total amount of bribe in the service sector in 2017 was Tk.10688.9 crore. This is 3.4 percent of the national budget for 2016-17 and 0.5 percent of GDP. Compared to 2015, it increased by 21.2 percent.



According to TIB, the probable causes of corruption in Bangladesh are the lack of commitment against corruption and its implementation; Not identifying the corruption of high level political leaders and bureaucrats; Failure to take legal action against high-level corrupt officials, including the government and political parties;



Financial and banking sectors increase in debt default and fraud; Political control over land-river-canal occupation, tender and recruitment is not diminished; Not stopping illegal money transactions; Weak accountability; Lack of effectiveness and independence of the ACC; Impunity and weak rule of law, that is to say, corruption is a punishable crime and in this crime, the law is equal for all, that idea is not established and the field of media and civil society is narrowed.



Anti-corruption activists believe that "90 percent of the political leaders are responsible for corruption, their dirty politics, personal interests, greed, the desire to get rich overnight is one of the causes of corruption. They say a well-thought-out way to overcome corruption is to reduce income inequality by curbing factionalism, nepotism and middlemen. In order to build Bangladesh as a country free from bribery and corruption, the goodwill of political leaders and bureaucrats must not only be on paper but also in reality. Because, without goodwill of all conscious responsible citizens, it will never be possible to suppress corruption, not in any country, not even in our country.



Corruption has been a major problem since the birth of Bangladesh. It has been hampering the overall progress and development of the country for generations. It is not possible for any government to suppress corruption alone. We need to create values and raise awareness at all levels along with the government. Not only the government or the political party, but also the conscious citizens of all walks of life must stand up against corruption. If the disease can be prevented than the treatment of the disease, then it is more useful. If we can prevent corruption with the highest power of our common sense, values, patriotism, only then it will be possible to prevent the national disorder called corruption.



Md Zillur Rahaman, banker and freelance columnist









