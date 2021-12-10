

The friendship that went from strength to strength



While Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a video message to mark the occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Twitter account to reciprocate. Events were also held in both Dhaka and New Delhi, the capital cities of the two countries where speakers recalled how the friendship between the two close neighbors went from strength to strength over the last five decades.



December 6, 1971 was truly a great day for both Bangladesh and India. On this historic day, India then led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi recognized Bangladesh as an independent country that changed the map of the subcontinent permanently. India became one of the first two countries - the other one being Bhutan - to recognize Bangladesh 10 days before the final victory of the new nation.

That was indeed a very courageous move on the part of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who acted as an iron lady in the middle of a full-scale conventional war - third in a series -- with Pakistan. Her decision to recognize Bangladesh as an independent country at such a critical time of South Asian history showcased her farsightedness, strong leadership and steadfast friendship toward the people of what was then East Pakistan.



India's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent country accelerated the victory of the new nation intensifying the final assaults of the freedom fighters aided by Indian soldiers on the occupation army of Pakistan and forcing them to surrender. India and Bhutan were the first two countries that recognized Bangladesh even before the final victory was achieved on December 16, 1971. And their recognitions were followed by 16 other countries including Soviet Union, Australia and New Zealand next month which was January 1972.



On March 19 in 1972, the newly independent state of Bangladesh and India signed a 25-year friendship treaty. Named for the signatories then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Indira-Mujib Treaty ran its full course during which the two countries developed strong friendship, mutual trust, cooperation and bilateral relations. Even though the treaty was not renewed after its expiry in 1997, friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and India continued unaffected.

Based on the principles of mutual trust, sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, that friendship and cooperation between the two next-door neighbors went from strength to strength over five decades. Government after government came and went in both Bangladesh and India but the friendship and cooperation between the two countries didn't go anywhere. They remained and rather grew from one level to the next as time passed. Bangladesh and India only came closer and closer and so did the people of the two countries.



Over the last 50 years, there has been a significant growth in trade and commerce between Bangladesh and India. Currently, India's largest trading partner in South Asia is Bangladesh followed by Nepal and Sri Lanka. The train services which were suspended for four decades following the 1965 war between India and Pakistan started re-rolling with friendly Bangladesh facilitating travel of both Bangladeshis and Indians to each other's country. And since Awami League came to power in 2009 under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh-India relations reached new heights.



So, the joint celebration of 50 years of friendship between the two countries was a decent way to mark the great occasion. The decision to celebrate "Maitree Divas" or Friendship Day on December 6 simultaneously in Dhaka and New Delhi as well as in the capitals of 18 other countries of the world was taken together by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when Modi visited Bangladesh in March this year. Among various events on the day in India and Bangladesh, both countries released commemorative stamps to mark the occasion.



On this day, the prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India stayed in their respective capital city and used technology to deliver their messages commemorating the 50 years of friendship between the two countries. In a video message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described the golden jubilee celebration of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties as "a milestone in the journey of our bilateral relations" and said quoting a 1972 speech of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: "We have a very special relationship with India� The bonds of friendship will remain firm and long-lasting."

Taking to Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a reciprocal message on the occasion of 50 years of establishment of India's diplomatic ties and friendship with Bangladesh. "Today India and Bangladesh are celebrating Friendship Day. Together we remember and celebrate the foundation of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our relationship," Modi tweeted. His Twitter message is small but the substance of his message and his promise in it are fairly big. Similarly, Hasina's video message is also very reassuring.



The messages of two prime ministers reconfirm the fact that the friendship between India and Bangladesh is rock-solid and unbreakable. As in the past, it will continue to grow with each passing day. Apart from the bilateral relations in a host of fields between Bangladesh and India, the people-to-people relations between the two countries are also rapidly increasing. While a deep bonding and friendship are clearly seen at all levels of Bangladesh and India, they have been regrettably missing at the border between the two neighboring countries for a long time -- much to the dismay of especially Bangladesh.



Almost in every other month, Border Security Forces of India kill one or two Bangladeshis under the pretext of what they describe as "suspected smugglers" creating an irritant in the relations between the two friendly countries. The issue is so serious that former Information Minister of Bangladesh Hasanul Haq Inu raised it while addressing an event marking the Friendship Day at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi. "The border issue is an irritant for both sides," Inu said highlighting the need for removal of all irritants between the two countries. He called for policing the entire Indo-Bangladesh border without the use of firearms.



Hasanul Haq Inu was not alone to raise the border issue with the Indian officials. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also brought up the same issue of killing of Bangladeshi nationals at the Indo-Bangladesh border when Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Despite excellent relations between the two countries, killing of Bangladeshi nationals by the Border Security Forces of India continues to remain an irritant; Momen said and urged Shringla to take up the matter with all relevant Indian agencies for bringing an end to the unfortunate recurring incidents.



The friendship between Bangladesh and India is deep and genuine. As said it has gone from strength to strength over a period of five long decades. However, the lingering border issue is big enough to undercut the friendship between the two countries regardless of its depth and genuineness. So, it merits immediate and serious attention of both countries - especially India at the highest level. As long as the border issue is there, friendship between the two nations will come under scrutiny.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









