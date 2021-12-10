Human Rights Day today

Human Rights Day will be observed in the country today like elsewhere in the world marking the 73rd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10 in 1948.

Different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day with the theme 'Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights'.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, wishing all programmes of the day a success. In his message, the President said under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all internationally recognized human rights were guaranteed in the 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh with the aim of establishing equality, justice and human dignity. "The Constitution of Bangladesh has fully complied with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," he added.

The government constituted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2009 as an independent and neutral institution aiming at protecting and developing the human rights, the President said. -BSS