Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:20 PM
City News

Rokeya spread the light of female edn: BRUR VC

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

]RANGPUR, Dec 9: Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md Hasibur Rashid on Thursday said Begum Rokeya has spread the light of female education breaking shackles of the then conservative society.
The lifestyle and work of Rokeya will continue to remain as a guide in the advancement of our women society," he said while addressing virtual discussion arranged marking the Rokeya Day-2021 in the university as the chief guest.
Pro VC Dr. Sorifa Salowa Dina presided over the virtual discussion. Prof Anindita Bandyopadhyay of the Department of Bengali of the University of Burdwan in West Bengal of India read out the keynote essay. He said the university will publish a memoir marking the Rokeya Day from next year highlighting her struggles in spreading the light of education.    -BSS


