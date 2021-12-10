Video
Home Front Page

Cumilla UP Election

AL candidate blames party MP for siding with BNP aspirant

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) nominated candidate Siddiqur Rahman, a chairman aspirant for Asadpur Union Parishad (UP) of Homna upazila in Cumilla, brought allegation against local AL lawmaker Selima Ahmed for siding with pro-BNP independent candidate.
Siddiqur Rahman demanded organizational punishment against Selima Ahmed MP of Comilla-2 (Homna-Titas) constituency. He also demanded re-election held on November 28 alleging massive rigging.
He made the demands at
a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday.
Siddiqur Rahman alleged that Asadpur union BNP vice-president Jalal Pathan, the son of infamous Razakar Pachu Pathan of Homna Upazila, was elected chairman as independent candidate with 'Pineapple' symbol defeating him with the direct and naked intervention of AL lawmaker Selima Ahmed.
He alleged that getting MP's direct support the leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and allied organizations of AL openly opposed him and worked against him under the leadership of Jalal Pathan's nephew Maqbool Pathan, an accused in many cases of terrorism and women trafficking.
In many cases, the boat agents were expelled and opposition supporters openly sealed the pineapple symbol, he added.
At the press conference leaders and activists of local AL, Jubo League and Chhatra League were also present.



