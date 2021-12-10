Blindness rate in country drops by 35pc in 20 years

The blindness rate in the country has dropped by 35 percent over the last 20 years, according to a national survey of the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh (CIPRB).

The CIPRB survey report was released on Thursday at a hotel in Dhaka.

Prof Golam Mostafa, President of National Eye Care, chaired the event while Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia and Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam were present on the occasion.

With the technical and financial support from the

National Eye Care, the CIPRB conducted the survey titled "Nationwide Blindness Survey 2020".

A previous survey was conducted in 1999 to find out the rate of blindness in the country.

According to the previous survey, prevalence of blindness from cataract was 1.53 percent with a total of 650,000 blindness cases.

In the latest survey of 2020, this number has decreased to 534,000.

However, the population of the country has increased by 45 percent during this period while the average life expectancy has increased.

According to the survey, data was collected between November 2020 and January 2021 from 18,810 participants from both urban and rural areas of all 64 districts.

The survey report recommended that a planned approach be taken to reduce various eye problems. It further said that eye health services can be expanded by setting up community vision centres in every upazila health complex in the country.

The government launched the 'National Eye Care Programme' in 2005 to reduce blindness by 50pc, in line with global goals for 2020.











