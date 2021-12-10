Warrant issued against 14 loan defaulters of People’s Leasing

Arrest warrant has been issued against 14 loan defaulters of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited.

A single High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Thursday.

At the same time, the High Court bench also directed the loan defaulters to appear before the court by January 9 in 2022. The directives were given following a petition of the leasing company filed by lawyer Mejbahur Rahman of the non-bank financial institution.

Among the 14 defaulters, three names come from

Nahar International, two from Jayson Pharmaceuticals including its managing director, three-Sameer Quader Chowdhury, Samiha Quader Chowdhury and Sazia Quader Chowdhury - of the Dacca Dyeing & Manufacturing and others from the Jayson Agro, Jayson Breeders, Jayson Apparels, SS Filling Station and Shova Foods.

Although there were 21 names on the list, six people have started returning the money, according to the lawyers of the company.

However, the board of People's Leasing needs to be contacted about how far the customers will get their money back, and when the customers will get their money back, the court orders.

The High Court formed a new board in July this year to return money to customers of People's Leasing, a non-bank financial institution. But on November 24, the People's Leasing said 'many defaulters did not want to pay'.

The People's Leasing has made another list of loan defaulters comprising 26 more people.





