Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

9 to die, 22 get life for killing Rajshahi BCL leader

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Staff Correspondent

A court has sentenced nine people to death and 22 to life imprisonment in the murder case of BCL leader Shahin Alam in Rajshahi.
Judge HM Ilias Hossain of the Rajshahi Metropoli-tan Sessions Judge's Court announced the verdict on Thursday (December 9).
The death-row convicts are Munsur Rahman, Hasanuzzaman Himel, Taufiqul Islam, Mohsin, Sairul, Rajab, Biplob, Momin and Ariful Islam. The court also fined each of
them Tk1, 00000.
Mahabul Hossain, Sattar, Sajjad Hossain, Bakhtiyar Alam Rana alias Rang Lal, Hasan Ali, Masud, Russell, Raja, Murtuz, Sumon, Asadul, Akhtarul, Farman Ali, Joynal Abedin, Raju Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Samrat Hossain, Lal Mohammad alias Lalu, Tia Alam, Azad Hossain and Masum were sentenced to life-term imprisonment with a fine of Tk 50,000 each.
Prosecutor Musabbirul Islam said those sentenced to death could appeal to the Supreme Court within seven days of the verdict.
The plaintiff in the case, Nahid Akhter Nahan, former organizing secretary of Rajshahi Mahanagar Jubo League, said, "My brother was publicly murdered. But several times the verdict was delayed. That's why we were little worried. At last we have received justice."
Shahin was the younger brother of Rajshahi City Corporation's panel Mayor-2 and ward councilor Rajab Ali. He was killed in an attack by the opposition on the afternoon of August 26, 2013.
Shahin, a trainee lawyer, was the former general secretary of Rajshahi Court College Chhatra League.
His brother Jubo League leader Nahid Akhter Nahan filed the case with the city's Rajpara Police Station the next day.
The Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajpara Police Station Moniruzzaman then framed a charge-sheet against 31 people including Munsur Rahman, the then Ward No. 1 councilor.
The arguments of both the parties ended on November 11, 2019. The verdict was announced on December 10 of that year. But since then, the verdict has been postponed 14 times. The verdict was announced on Thursday after two years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL candidate blames party MP for siding with BNP aspirant
Blindness rate in country drops by 35pc in 20 years
Warrant issued against 14 loan defaulters of People’s Leasing
BNP MP Harun’s appeal against jail term rejected
9 to die, 22 get life for killing Rajshahi BCL leader
Zero C-19 death in 24 hours
To curb corruption offenders must be punished: President
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft