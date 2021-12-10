9 to die, 22 get life for killing Rajshahi BCL leader

A court has sentenced nine people to death and 22 to life imprisonment in the murder case of BCL leader Shahin Alam in Rajshahi.

Judge HM Ilias Hossain of the Rajshahi Metropoli-tan Sessions Judge's Court announced the verdict on Thursday (December 9).

The death-row convicts are Munsur Rahman, Hasanuzzaman Himel, Taufiqul Islam, Mohsin, Sairul, Rajab, Biplob, Momin and Ariful Islam. The court also fined each of

them Tk1, 00000.

Mahabul Hossain, Sattar, Sajjad Hossain, Bakhtiyar Alam Rana alias Rang Lal, Hasan Ali, Masud, Russell, Raja, Murtuz, Sumon, Asadul, Akhtarul, Farman Ali, Joynal Abedin, Raju Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Samrat Hossain, Lal Mohammad alias Lalu, Tia Alam, Azad Hossain and Masum were sentenced to life-term imprisonment with a fine of Tk 50,000 each.

Prosecutor Musabbirul Islam said those sentenced to death could appeal to the Supreme Court within seven days of the verdict.

The plaintiff in the case, Nahid Akhter Nahan, former organizing secretary of Rajshahi Mahanagar Jubo League, said, "My brother was publicly murdered. But several times the verdict was delayed. That's why we were little worried. At last we have received justice."

Shahin was the younger brother of Rajshahi City Corporation's panel Mayor-2 and ward councilor Rajab Ali. He was killed in an attack by the opposition on the afternoon of August 26, 2013.

Shahin, a trainee lawyer, was the former general secretary of Rajshahi Court College Chhatra League.

His brother Jubo League leader Nahid Akhter Nahan filed the case with the city's Rajpara Police Station the next day.

The Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajpara Police Station Moniruzzaman then framed a charge-sheet against 31 people including Munsur Rahman, the then Ward No. 1 councilor.

The arguments of both the parties ended on November 11, 2019. The verdict was announced on December 10 of that year. But since then, the verdict has been postponed 14 times. The verdict was announced on Thursday after two years.





