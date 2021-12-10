Video
262 new cases detected

Zero C-19 death in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

No death from the Covid-19 virus was reported in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Total number of Covid-19
deaths in the country remains 28,016 and the death rate is 1.77 per cent.
At least 262 new infections from the highly infectious disease were recorded in the 24 hours, informed the DGHS. With the new cases, the total number of infected people from the virus in the country now stands at 15,78,550.
The current positivity rate is 1.22 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 14.27 per cent.
A total of 21,496 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours.
At least 287 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.
The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,43,491 and the recovery rate at 97.78 per cent, added a release from DGHS.


