There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Thursday said there is no bar on former state minister for information and broadcasting and lawmaker Murad Hassan from travelling abroad.

While talking to journalists at his Secretariat office, the Home Minister said, "I don't know whether he (Murad) will go abroad or stay at home. It's his business. He has no bar. We have nothing to say about it."

There was a rumour that Murad, who resigned from the post of state minister on Tuesday, was flying to Canada on Thursday night.

Murad filed his resignation on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to resign amid widespread criticism following his derogatory, vulgar and indecent remarks on women.







