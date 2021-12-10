All divisions to get BKSP-like institutes: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the prize distribution ceremony of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament, Boys (Under-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunessa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament, Girls (under-17) -- 2021 from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Thursday. (Right) Two girls vie for taking control of the football during the Bangamata Gold Cup Girls U-17 tournament. PHOTO: PMO

"If we can keep our children involved in sports and cultural practices regularly, they're unlikely to go astray, never get addicted to drugs and engage in militancy. They won't quit studies either," she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament, Boys (Under-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunessa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament, Girls (under-17)-2021, joining it virtually from Ganobhaban.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel distributed trophies, medals and prize money at Birshrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

Sylhet Division clinched the title of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Boys U-17, while Rangpur Division won the title of Bangamata Gold Cup Girls U-17.

Hasina said the government has already decided to set up a sports institute in every division. "There'll be a BKSP-like institute in every division. We've already approved two more sports institutes and will also approve such institutes for other divisions Sports and physical exercise is essential," she said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for the engagement of the young generation in sports alongside education for having a sound mind and body.

Earlier, the Prime Minister virtually witnessed the girls' final match between Rangpur Division and Mymensingh.

In the final matches, Sylhet Division beat Rajshahi Division in a penalty shootout, while Rangpur Division beat Mymensigh Division by 1-0.

Youth and Sports (senior) Secretary Akhter Hossain and President of Bangladesh Football Federation Kazi Salahuddin, among others, were present.

This year, a total of 110,557 young athletes participated in the countrywide mega tournament.

As part of the tournament, some 4828 teams -4,571 Union ones and 257 municipality ones - joined the Upazila-level competition and then 581 teams -492 Upazila ones, 29 city ones and 60 municipality teams - participated in the district-level competition. Subsequently, 68 teams - 64 district teams and 4 city teams- took part in the divisional-level competition and finally eight divisional-level teams participated in the national-level competition. -UNB









