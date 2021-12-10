EBL launches Japan Business Desk



ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar, Country Representative of JETRO Yuji Ando, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking of EBL Ahmed Shaheen, Ziaul Karim, EBL Head of Communications and External Affairs and others at the formal launching of Japan Business Desk at EBL Head of in Gulshan on Thursday December 9, 2021.

These were the comments made by ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, at the inauguration of EBL Japan Business Desk at the bank's head office in Gulshan on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He also said that this was a timely initiative as Bangladesh-Japan marks 50 years of bilateral relations in February 2022.

Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar said that Japan believes in improving regional connectivity through infrastructure development. Japan has brought in the same philosophy to help transform Bangladesh infrastructure landscape and contribute to our growth journey.

EBL CEO also said that the mega projects now being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan when completed will surely change the image of Bangladesh in the world.

EBL Japan Desk will be a one-stop banking services designed for Japanese companies and individual customers.

Seefat Jahan, focal point of EBL Japan Desk and senior manager of Communications and External Affairs share with audience the email address (

Earlier, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking of EBL Ahmed Shaheen gave a presentation of the products and services specially designed for Japanese companies.

Country Representative of JETRO Yuji Ando and representatives of several Japanese companies attended the program.

Bangladesh has shown rare example of resilience in bouncing back from Coronavirus pandemic and World Bank has forecast 6 percent plus GDP growth in 2022. In a recent survey by JETRO, over 60 percent of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh have expressed eagerness to expand their Bangladesh business.These were the comments made by ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, at the inauguration of EBL Japan Business Desk at the bank's head office in Gulshan on Thursday, December 9, 2021.He also said that this was a timely initiative as Bangladesh-Japan marks 50 years of bilateral relations in February 2022.Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar said that Japan believes in improving regional connectivity through infrastructure development. Japan has brought in the same philosophy to help transform Bangladesh infrastructure landscape and contribute to our growth journey.EBL CEO also said that the mega projects now being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan when completed will surely change the image of Bangladesh in the world.EBL Japan Desk will be a one-stop banking services designed for Japanese companies and individual customers.Seefat Jahan, focal point of EBL Japan Desk and senior manager of Communications and External Affairs share with audience the email address ( [email protected] ) of the desk for all sorts of queries about banking product and services specially designed for Japanese companies and individual customers.Earlier, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking of EBL Ahmed Shaheen gave a presentation of the products and services specially designed for Japanese companies.Country Representative of JETRO Yuji Ando and representatives of several Japanese companies attended the program.