Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:19 PM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Sonali Bank observes International anti-corruption day

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan said    the Bank is following zero tolerance policy against corruption. He said they have implemented lots of policies including ombudsman policy to keep the organization free of corruption.
He urged all to work together to implement instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure a hunger and corruption free Bangladesh quoting that our Premier is one the few honest statesmen in the world.
He was addressing a human chain organised by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) marking International Anti-Corruption Day-2021 at the city Shapla Chattar on Thursday, says a press release.
ACC Director Benzir Ahmed, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir, Md Mazibur Rahman, General Managers and others official of both the organisations took part in the human chain.


