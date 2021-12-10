AB Securitas Bangladesh appoints new CEO





From left: Director Darius Pestonjee, Managing Director Phiroze Pestonjee, ABS Bangladesh CEO Brigadier Rashedul Mannan, AB Securitas Group Director/CEO Wing Commander D. Pradeep S. Kannangara and ABS Bangladesh Executive Director Darshan Jayakody.

Having served 36 years of active service with the Bangladesh Army, Brig Gen. Mannan has played pivotal roles in diversified fields from supply chain management to logistics and procurement both locally and overseas, which includes UN missions, teaching/trainer in military training institutes, etc.

In the culmination of his decorated military career, he has also served in diplomatic appointments representing the country and finally being as the Defence Attaché of the Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar, overlooking the responsibilities in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam until January 2021.

In addition, he has also dedicated his time and skills in the senior management of multiple companies, serving as a member of the board of directors of Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL), Director of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) and Director of Supply and Transport Directorate at the Army Headquarters.

The wealth of experience Brig Gen Mannan possesses and his acumen leadership qualities will undoubtedly carry AB Securitas Bangladesh to the pinnacle in loss prevention solution industry in the nation.

AB Securitas (Private) Limited was inaugurated in 1994 in Sri Lanka, under the umbrage of renowned Abans Group, a diversified Sri Lankan conglomerate with the objective of catering to multiple aspects and demands in the commercial and industrial security in Sri Lanka.

Insight and experience it gained over the last 27 years have seen ABS achieving the best total loss prevention solution provider in the country. Through its three main strategic business units, namely static, total cash and ATM management and electronic security divisions, it provides static security to cash in transit (CIT), total cash and ATM management (TCAM), which include customer collections, cash processing, cash warehousing, ATM loadings/unloading and balancing, etc.

The newest add on to the products and services is to introduce novelty concept of Brown Label SSD (Self Service Devices), for the first time in Sri Lanka. AB Securitas commenced it first overseas operation in Bangladesh way back in 2012 in its ambitious journey to become the best loss prevention solution provider in the Southeast Asia.





