GIZ delegation meets BGMEA President

A delegation of German development cooperation agency GIZ, led by Country Director for Bangladesh, Dr. Angelika Fleddermann held a meeting with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA PR office in Gulshan on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Project Manager (Programme for Sustainability in the Textile and Leather Sector - STILE) at GIZ Dr. Michael Kolde, Senior Advisor, STILE Sarwat Ahmad and Senior Advisor, Communication component, STILE, Particip GmbH Md. Manjur Morshed were also present at the meeting, said a press release.

They had discussions on the ongoing and future avenues of collaboration between BGMEA and GIZ to facilitate further development of Bangladesh's apparel industry, especially in the areas of environmental sustainability, social standard, productivity, capacity building. -BSS







