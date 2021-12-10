Debit card transactions hit record in September

Bangladesh Bank's (BB) data has disclosed a record high transaction of debit cards in the month of September.

The central bank data showed the economy started to regain momentum after removal of the lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Earlier it showed a sharp drop in card transactions in the previous month of August.

But in September debit card transactions alone increased by Tk1,587.4 crore.

According to BB's latest data during last September, total debit card transactions were Tk22,522 crore, which is the highest ever recorded. Earlier this year, total debit card transactions was recorded at Tk22,452 crore for the month of May.

As per BB's information, the number of debit cards in the country has increased by about 60 lakhs in just 21 months, from 1.8 crore in December 2019 to around 2.42 crore by the end of September this year.

Similarly, the number of credit cards has also increased in last 21 months, from 15.4 lakh in December 2019 to around 18 lakh in September 2021. Credit card transactions during September amounted to Tk1,839 crore, however, it recorded the highest transaction of Tk1,934 crore in June.

Using cards, a total of Tk18,059 crore was withdrawn from ATMs in last September, which is also another record high figure.

Similarly, transactions worth Tk1,799 crore were transacted through POS (Point of Sale) in September. POS is commonly used when shopping, buying plane tickets and paying hotel rent.

Meanwhile, BB data analysis further shows that the banks have focused more on setting up alternative platforms to reduce the pressure on their branches. At the end of September, the number of ATM booths increased to 12,495, which was 10,924 in 2019.

The number of POS has also increased, to 58,527 which was 56,013 in 2019.

Besides, the number of cash deposit machines has increased to 1,689 and the number of CRMs (Customer Relationship Management) has increased to 1,034. However, customer transactions in e-commerce have declined, as a large part of which is done through cards. BB's data analysis further shows during last September, the amount of e-commerce transactions was only Tk778 crore but in last June, the amount of e-commerce transactions leaped to Tk1,277 crore.



















