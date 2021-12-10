

BCSIR holds workshop on role of IFST

Chairman of the Council Professor Dr. Md Aftab Ali Sheikh was present as chief guest and Md. Mohammad Zaker Hossain- Member (Admin & Development), Member (Science and Technology) and Member (Finance) and Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique were present as special guests.

Dr. Md Abdus Sattar Miah presided over the workshop where the representatives of Dhaka University, Nestle Bangladesh, MilkVita, New Zealand Dairy, ACI and other 50 organizations vowed to improve the digital analytical service system to IFST.

The competent authority appreciated the voice and agreed to take initiatives as soon as possible. Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were also present.













