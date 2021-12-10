Video
Soybean meal prices volatile in India

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW DELHI, Dec 9: The Indian government's decision to permit imports of soybean meal has lowered domestic soybean prices and "contributed to the financial survival" of the domestic meat and poultry industries, according to a recent Global Agriculture Information Network report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The government began allowing imports in September, when domestic soybean prices had skyrocketed to an astronomical peak of $1,365 per tonne, nearly four times higher than the price in October 2020. Prices fell to below $600 per tonne in October but then rose to more than $800 per tonne in November.    -world-grain.com


