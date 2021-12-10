Video
Friday, 10 December, 2021
Business

Omera LPG holds partners meet with festivity

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021
Business Desk

Company, Omera Petroleum Limited (OPL) held a grand event for its valued partners at Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf from November 30 to December 1, last.
Plethora of activities made the distributors spend two amazing nights where they took part in number of business session and fun activities, says a press release.
Omera Petroleum Limited CEO Tanzeem Chowdhury was the chief guest of the event and the award moments marked the recognition of the best performing partners in various categories.
M/S Maa Enterprise Proprietor Selim Khan bagged a brand new SUV for being the National Top and Regional Star Performer followed by many others who were recognized for their performances with pick-up truck, motorbikes and many more valuable items that will add value to their business.
The event started with a moment of silence for all the channel partners and employees who succumbed in Covid-19 followed by a remembrance of moments for those who survived the Covid-19.
OPL Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Abul Kalam took the lead for Business Session where he highlighted the objectives, priorities, strategic way forward, transformation and many other important business insights.
Besides, Supply Chain GM Sohel Ahmed highlighted some valuable insights of Supply Chain and operations for the partners and sales team. Followed by, the much awaited Award event took place for the valued partners. The Day-1 session ended with a Live BBQ Dinner and mesmerizing performance by Shaon Ganwala.
Day-2 of the event kicked off with a Q&A session followed by a recognition session of the children of valued partners who secured GPA 5 in SSC/HSC/Dakhil in recent years.
Young and senior Sales & Marketing leaders in various categories were also recognized for their performance at the Award event during the following evening.
'Omera LPG coming from a Company - East Coast Group - the energy giant group that has dedicated experience in Energy for more than 35 years. Such legacy helped OPL to stand as the only LPG Company in Bangladesh recognized as the best LPG Company by the Bangladesh government in two consecutive years. It also takes pride in leading the LPG export overseas.
With the help of its sophisticated machinery, strong distribution channel, promising human resource Omera is successfully providing LPG in all corners of Bangladesh.




