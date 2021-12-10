Walton contributing to BD economy: MES Chief



Bangladesh Army Engineer-in-Chief Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman (right) discussing with Walton engineers during a visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Army's engineer-in-chief made the remark after a visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur on Tuesday last, leading a team of 76 engineers of Bangladesh Army.

At Tuesday morning, Walton's higher officials welcomed the military engineers at the factory premises with flower bouquets. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director S M Mahbubul Alam were present during the factory visited by the MES delegations, says a press release.

Among others, WHIL's Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd) Shahadat Alam, Md. Sirajul Islam, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Sohel Rana and Yasir Al Imran, Executive Directors Rakib Uddin, Tanvir Anjum, Mohsin Ali Mollah, Media Advisor Enayet Ferdous and some other senior officials were also present.

After the factory visit, Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman on his reaction said: "I am very surprised visiting Walton factory. They have a vision with a great human values and foresight. I think if I could come to the Walton factory three years ago, it would be much better. I will try to send new engineers who will join MES to visit Walton factory.

Appreciating Walton's research and innovation activities, he added, 'You are the children of the country. Walton Factory is a complete package. Walton's overall growth is highly logical. This is because of their advanced research activities. Which everyone should follow.'

SM Mahbubul Alam said, Walton is a name of trust for buyers at home and abroad due to its high quality products. We recently participated in the Sodex International Trade Fair in Turkey. There we have received huge response from global buyers for Walton products made in Bangladesh. Especially the groundbreaking innovations like Walton's offline voice command or talking air conditioner have amazed them.

Inviting government and institutional buyers to visit the Walton factory, he said Walton has the capability to manufacture customized products as per the demand. Like the ready-made garment sector, the electronics and technology industries also have the opportunity and potential to become one of the top markets in the world.

Upon arrival at the factory premises, the guests first take a tour of Walton's well-equipped product display center. Later, they observed the production process of Walton's refrigerators, air conditioners, VRFs, elevators and elevators.











Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, engineer-in-chief of the Military Engineer Services (MES) of Bangladesh Army, said that Walton has been contributing to the economic development of Bangladesh by manufacturing import substitute electronics products.The Bangladesh Army's engineer-in-chief made the remark after a visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur on Tuesday last, leading a team of 76 engineers of Bangladesh Army.At Tuesday morning, Walton's higher officials welcomed the military engineers at the factory premises with flower bouquets. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director S M Mahbubul Alam were present during the factory visited by the MES delegations, says a press release.Among others, WHIL's Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd) Shahadat Alam, Md. Sirajul Islam, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Sohel Rana and Yasir Al Imran, Executive Directors Rakib Uddin, Tanvir Anjum, Mohsin Ali Mollah, Media Advisor Enayet Ferdous and some other senior officials were also present.After the factory visit, Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman on his reaction said: "I am very surprised visiting Walton factory. They have a vision with a great human values and foresight. I think if I could come to the Walton factory three years ago, it would be much better. I will try to send new engineers who will join MES to visit Walton factory.Appreciating Walton's research and innovation activities, he added, 'You are the children of the country. Walton Factory is a complete package. Walton's overall growth is highly logical. This is because of their advanced research activities. Which everyone should follow.'SM Mahbubul Alam said, Walton is a name of trust for buyers at home and abroad due to its high quality products. We recently participated in the Sodex International Trade Fair in Turkey. There we have received huge response from global buyers for Walton products made in Bangladesh. Especially the groundbreaking innovations like Walton's offline voice command or talking air conditioner have amazed them.Inviting government and institutional buyers to visit the Walton factory, he said Walton has the capability to manufacture customized products as per the demand. Like the ready-made garment sector, the electronics and technology industries also have the opportunity and potential to become one of the top markets in the world.Upon arrival at the factory premises, the guests first take a tour of Walton's well-equipped product display center. Later, they observed the production process of Walton's refrigerators, air conditioners, VRFs, elevators and elevators.