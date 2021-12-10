Video
Govt okays 16 proposals with 5 power projects

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved five sectoral proposals including setting up a waste-based 42.5MW power generation plant at Kaultia under Gazipur  City Corporation.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said a total of 16 proposals were approved in the meeting while one proposal from the ICT Division was withdrawn from the  meeting.
He said China's Canves Environmental Investment Company Limited will set up the power plant at a cost of Taka 14,408.01 crore. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will have a 25-year contract with the Chinese company where the unit cost of per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 17.20.
Arefin said Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company Private Ltd would set up the 60MW solar park at a cost of Taka 1,649.12 crore at Sagarkandi Union of   Sujanagar upazila in Pabna district where the unit price for per kilowatt hour  electricity would be Taka 8.48.
The CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the BPDB under which  Cyclect Energy Pte Limited. Singapore would set up a 50MW solar power plant  with Taka 1,322.40 crore under a 20-year contract at Krishnapur under  Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga with the unit price for per kilowatt hour  electricity to be Taka 8.16.
Western Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd would set up a 3MW solar-battery-diesel  driven hybrid power plant for Taka 459 crore under a 20-year contract at Monpura Island of Monpura upazila in Bhola where the unit price would be Taka 21.25.
Apart from this, the meeting approved another proposal from the  Power Division under which Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company Private  Ltd would set up a 68MW solar power park for Taka 1,798.48 crore under a 20- year contract at Sirajganj. The unit price to be Taka 8.16.
Arefin said in four separate  proposals from the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) the government would procure 30,000 tonnes of  phosphoric acid for Taka 215.44 crore, 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under state-level agreement from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited,  UAE for Taka 248.11 crore.
The BCIC will also procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged prield urea fertilizer  from Muntajat, Qatar for around Taka 250.94 croer while another 30,000  tonnes of bulk granular (optional) urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) under state-level agreement for around Taka  248.11 crore were also given approval.
Arefin said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation at Taka 146.80 crore, another  30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation at around Taka 159.03 crore, and another 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from  JSC Foreign Economic Association, Prodintorg, Russia at  around Taka 159.03  crore.
On proposal of Road Transport and Highways Department, the meeting awarded the package no-PW5A of upgradation of Cumilla -Noakali regional  highway into four-lane project to Hasan Techno Builders Limited at Taka 35.24 crore.
Shamsul Arefin said the CCGP meeting approved two separate proposals of  Bangladesh Railway under which it would procure some 580 meter gauge wagon  from CRRC Shandong Co Ltd, China at Taka 397.72 crore while another 420  broad gauge wagons would be procure from Hindustan Engineering and Industries Limited at Taka 288.55 crore.
Another proposal from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education was approved to procure some 41,000 laptops and 41,000 speakers at Taka 216.17 crore.
    -BSS


