Parachute launches winter skincare campaign

Parachute SkinPure has begun their countrywide winter skincare campaign and photo competition, #BeNaturalBeYou. To participate in the #BeNaturalBeYou campaign, intending contesters may visit: https://fb.watch/9kJfvhi2qv/

With influencers Raba Khan (@rabakhan) and Habiba Akter Shurovy (@h_shurovy) and at the forefront of the campaign, Parachute SkinPure aims to raise awareness about the importance of keeping skin moisturized during the harsh, dry winter to maintain a healthy, natural glow.

As part of the #BeNaturalBeYou campaign, influencers Raba Khan and Habiba Akter Surovy invite users to share their experience with Parachute SkinPure's skincare range products.

To participate, users should post a natural photo with their favorite Parachute SkinPure product and share how it has helped them to embrace themselves just as they are. Participants must also like and share the Facebook and Instagram pages of Parachute SkinPure and use the hashtags #ParachuteSkinPure and #BeNaturalBeYou in their photo caption. The post with the highest engagement will stand a chance to win an exciting Parachute SkinPure gift hamper.

Dry skin is a common complaint during winter and can affect anyone. Due to the season's dryness, the skin loses its shine and takes on a dull, rough appearance. In their respective videos, Raba Khan and Habiba Akter Shurovy say that, although they love the chilly winter season, they dread the skin problems it brings.

For this, they recommend the products in the Parachute SkinPure skincare range. The ingredients used in the range, which include moisturizing Spanish olives, nourishing Coco lipids, and refreshing coconut milk, work together to keep the skin hydrated throughout the nippy winter days.

The Natural Moisture lotion, petroleum jelly and olive oil which make up the Parachute SkinPure skincare range are all recommended by Raba and Shurovy to bring out the healthy glow of the skin's natural beauty.







