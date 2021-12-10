Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

ROME, Dec 9: Italian regulators hit Amazon with a 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance in the market, the latest action against US Big Tech in the EU.

US technology giants have been in the firing line in the European Union over their business practices.

In the latest salvo, Italy's competition watchdog said Amazon abused its dominant position by promoting its own logistics service, which can ship and deliver packages, on its Italian platform to the detriment of third-party sellers who did not use it.

"The abusive strategy adopted by Amazon is particularly serious, since it is likely to discourage, if not eliminate competition in the relevant markets," read the 250-page decision by the Italian Compettion Authority. -AFP















