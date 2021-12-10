Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

ROME, Dec 9: Italian regulators hit Amazon with a 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance in the market, the latest action against US Big Tech in the EU.
US technology giants have been in the firing line in the European Union over their business practices.
In the latest salvo, Italy's competition watchdog said Amazon abused its dominant position by promoting its own logistics service, which can ship and deliver packages, on its Italian platform to the detriment of third-party sellers who did not use it.
"The abusive strategy adopted by Amazon is particularly serious, since it is likely to discourage, if not eliminate competition in the relevant markets," read the 250-page decision by the Italian Compettion Authority.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL launches Japan Business Desk
Sonali Bank observes International anti-corruption day
NZ plans to phase out tobacco sales
AB Securitas Bangladesh appoints new CEO
BB encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
GIZ delegation meets BGMEA President
India’s consumer insights provider opens new office in Bangladesh
Debit card transactions hit record in September


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft