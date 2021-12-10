Video
BD needs, expects more Japanese investments: Speakers

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A seminar on "Economic Collaboration between Bangladesh and Japan: Public and Private Sector Investment" was held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Dhaka on Wednesday.
Organised by Dhaka Branch Council (DBC), Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), the workshop was attended by Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Bangladesh Office Chief Hayakawa Yuho as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.
JETRO Chief Representative Yuji Ando,  South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain, ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique, ICMAB Treasurer AKM Kamruzzaman, DBC Chairman Bakhtiar Alam, JBCCI President Asif A. Chowdhury and JBCCI Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan were also present on the occasion. Dr. Syed A Mamun FCMA, Vice Chairman of DBC moderated the event.
The discussants have given emphasis on economic prospects, increasing flow of Japanese investment and FDI in Bangladesh and role of CMAs to ensure efficiency of Japanese investment in Bangladesh.
They also highlighted the importance of joint collaboration between ICMAB and JBCCI, Japanese companies and policy makers for improving the business environment of Bangladesh and creating more opportunities for engaging CMAs in the value added activities of Japanese companies and development projects.


