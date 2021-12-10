Video
Home Business

KDS Accessories okays 15pc dividend in AGM

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Business Correspondent

The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KDS Accessories Ltd. was held virtually on Thursday, with the company's Chairman Khalilur Rahman in the chair.
The AGM approved the dividend of 15 per cent Cash for the year 2020-2021 for the shareholders who hold shares on the record date as on 21 November 2021.
Among others, Managing Director Salim Rahman, other Board Members including Mrs. Tahsina Rahman, Representative Kamrul Hasan, Independent Director Professor Sarwar Jahan, Auditor's Representative and KDS Accessories's CEO Debasis Daspal, CFO Biplob Kanti Banik, Company Secretary Manjure Khuda and  Independent Scrutinizer were also present in the meeting.
 A large number of shareholders were present in the AGM through Virtual Platform.
The Chairman of the meeting expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders for their contribution towards the 30th Anniversary of their company and thanked the shareholders for their trust on the company and briefly talked about growth potential of the company, international competition, KDS Accessories' ambition to become strong backward linkage industry etc.
The other activities of the AGM were adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of 2020-2021, election of the Directors, appointment of Independent Director and Auditors.
At the end, Salim Rahman highlighted the future plan of the company & the meeting was ended with a vote of thanks from him.


