Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:17 PM
Stocks re-bounce after a day of decline

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Thursday, after a decline on the previous day as bargain hunters took floors.
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 32.60 points or 0.46 per cent to 6,984, after losing more than 96 points in the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 11.14 points to 2,632 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 8.39 points to 1,475 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 10.43 billion, up 9.46 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.52 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 214 advanced, 106 declined and 57 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index  (CASPI) gained 102 points to 20,462 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 61 points to close at 12,294.
Of the issues traded, 160 advanced, 92 declined and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 17.70 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 395 million.


