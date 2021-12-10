Video
Preparations to sign FTA with Malaysia progressing: Tipu

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia has progressed a lot but it requires sincere cooperation of businesspersons at a time Bangladesh is already graduating from the LDC status.
He said in post LDC situation Bangladesh will have to compete with the developed world. We need to be prepared to face the challenges of graduation. We don't have much time. We have started the work by listing the priorities.
In the meantime, we have signed the FTA with Bhutan. We have done a lot of work to sign FTA or PTA with several countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia. Preparation is going on.
"The signing of FTA or PTA will put pressure on our economy, but we have to overcome it in the long run," he said. There is no alternative to trade with different countries. For this we have to acquire skills and capacity. We are working on issue with priority and based on their importance.
He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled "Opportunities and Challenges of FTA for Bangladesh" on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) at Gulshan Club in Dhaka on Thursday.  
The Commerce Minister said there are many technical and important issues with FTA, not just economic or trade relations. We have to move forward in this regard while protecting the interests of the country. In this case, the businessmen of the country also have to play a responsible role.
The event was presided over by Rakib Mohammad Fakhrul, President, Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI).
Former Ambassador of Bangladesh to Malaysia Faruk Sobhan took part in the discussion as a panelist. BMCCI's 20th founding anniversary celebration organizing committee chairman Syed Almas Kabir and general secretary Mahbubul Alam were present on the occasion.


