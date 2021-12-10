Video
Trade deficit widened to $9.1b in July-Oct on higher imports

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit widened by almost three times or by $5.6 billion year-on-year basis in the July-October period of the current fiscal 2021-2022 as import payments continued high creating additional pressure over the foreign exchange reserve.
The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed trade deficit rose to $9.1 billion in July-October of FY22 against $3.45 billion in the same period of the past fiscal year when the global trade situation was dismal due to the pandemic.
The country's trade deficit had reached a record high of $22.8 billion in FY21 but the central bank was able to build up reserves to a record high of $48 billion due to record inflow of remittance in that fiscal year.
Former World Bank lead economist in Dhaka Zahid Hussain told The Daily Observer on Wednesday that the country's import spending grew amid a rebound in economic activities and an increase in prices of commodities in the international market.
Though the export earnings showed a moderate growth, the high import bills and contraction in export earnings have created pressure on the external balance of payment, he said, adding that the country's foreign exchange market also faced pressure due to high trade deficit.
As demand for the dollar grew amid high trade deficit, dollar exchange also increased by at least Tk 1 in the last few months in interbank money market.
Although the BB continues injecting dollars in the market, the dollar exchange rate keeps rising, raising concerns of a higher inflation of import-dependent commodities. Dollar increased to Tk 85.8 on Wednesday from Tk 84.8 in August.
As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserve dropped to $44.83 billion on December 1, 2021 from $48 billion on August 25, 2021.
The latest BB data showed that the country's import payments rose by 51.42 per cent or $8.12 billion in July-October of FY22 compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Import payments increased to $23.9 billion in July-October of FY22 from $15.78 billion in the same period of the past year.
If the situation remains unchanged, the central bank should allow the exchange rate to adjust further based on the market situation to maintain external payment balance, he said, adding that the appreciation of the dollar might impact positively on remittance and export earnings.
Export earnings increased by 20.45 per cent or $2.51 billion year-on-year in the first four months of FY22. The earnings rose to $14.8 billion in the four months of FY22 compared with that of $12.29 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.
In July-October of FY22, the country's current account balance turned $4.77 billion negative from a positive balance of $3.64 billion in the same period in the past fiscal year. As a result, the country's overall balance turned $1.34 billion negative in July-October of FY22 from a surplus of $4.14 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.









