Digital Bangladesh Day to be celebrated on December 12

In last 12 years after the announcement of the vision of Digital Bangladesh in 2008, more than 20 lakh employments have been created in the country. The annual earning of foreign currencies from the information and communication technology (ICT) sector has exceeded US$1.3b during the period.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday made the disclosure while addressing a press conference in the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) auditorium at Agargaon in Dhaka at the onset of 'Digital Bangladesh Day-2021' to be celebrated on December 12.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the programmes of the day in Bangabanhdu International Conference Center (BICC) as chief guest.

The main event of the will be organized in Dhaka while the authorities of all districts and upazilas and Bangladesh missions in abroad will also observe the day with various programme, Palak said.

Marking celebration of the day, the ICT Division has chalked out various programmes including placing floral wreaths to the portrait of Bangabanhdu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi and hosting a rally in front of the Jatiya Sangsad.

A seminar will be arranged at BICC at 3pm. Besides, a five-hour long concert will be organized at 3pm at the ground of United International University in United City of United City in Badda's Madani.

Palak also elaborated the programmes taken marking celebration of the day.