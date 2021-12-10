Video
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:16 PM
Miscellaneous

3 to walk gallows for killing man in Joypurhat

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

A court sentenced three people to death on Thursday for killing a man name Jaher in a land dispute in Joypurhat.  
Public Prosecutor (PP) Adv Nripendranath Mandal of Joypurhat Judge Court confirmed the news and said, "Nur Islam, Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge, pronounced the verdict in the presence of the accused after hearing 22 witnesses."
The convicts are Sekendar, 42 and Shahidul, 44, son of Tachem Mandal of Awalgari village in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat district and Babu, 48, son of late Moyez Uddin of Uripur village.
Victim's wife Farida and son Erfan expressed satisfaction with the verdict. They demanded immediate execution of the verdict.
Defendant's lawyer Adv Nanda Kishore Agarwal said they were not satisfied with the verdict. So they will appeal to the High Court against this verdict.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
