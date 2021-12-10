Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BD explores transboundary wildlife corridor with India and Myanmar: Minister

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh is exploring establishment of a transboundary corridor with India and Myanmar for uninterrupted movement of Asian elephants and Bengal tigers for their safety and conservation, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said on Thursday.
He said the tri-nation corridor is being explored from India to Chittagong Hill Tracts and from Sangu to Myanmar, the minister said.
His statement came at the National Result Sharing and Consultation Workshop on the Feasibility Study of Transboundary Wildlife Corridor in Chittagong, Chittagong Hill Tracts and Cox's Bazar with Myanmar and India organized by the Department of Forests at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.
If this can be done, the connection between the fragmented habitats of elephants and tigers in the three countries will be established. It will play a vital role in the reproduction of these two animals as well as in the conservation of other wildlife in the region, he said.
"Through this we can go one step further towards implementing the cherished dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.
He also mentioned the government's plan to establish a sanctuary called 'Bangabandhu Wildlife Conservation Corridor', which will play a huge role in conserving elephants, tigers and other wildlife.
The minister said the forest lands of Bangladesh are constantly shrinking for human settlement, conversion of forest lands into agricultural lands and development activities.
At the same time wildlife is losing their habitats and pastures, he said resulting in in escalation of human-wildlife conflicts killing both humans and wildlife.
According to a 2016 survey by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the total number of Asian elephants in Bangladesh was about 268 and according to the 2018 survey, the total number of Bengal tigers in Bangladesh was about 114.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital Bangladesh Day to be celebrated on December 12
3 to walk gallows for killing man in Joypurhat
Students distribute leaflets carrying their 11-point demand in Rampura Bridge
BD explores transboundary wildlife corridor with India and Myanmar: Minister
Missing child found dead in Ctg canal
Daraz's objection to our report and our view
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a rally
No loose edible oil sale after March 16: Minister


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft