BD explores transboundary wildlife corridor with India and Myanmar: Minister

Bangladesh is exploring establishment of a transboundary corridor with India and Myanmar for uninterrupted movement of Asian elephants and Bengal tigers for their safety and conservation, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said on Thursday.

He said the tri-nation corridor is being explored from India to Chittagong Hill Tracts and from Sangu to Myanmar, the minister said.

His statement came at the National Result Sharing and Consultation Workshop on the Feasibility Study of Transboundary Wildlife Corridor in Chittagong, Chittagong Hill Tracts and Cox's Bazar with Myanmar and India organized by the Department of Forests at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

If this can be done, the connection between the fragmented habitats of elephants and tigers in the three countries will be established. It will play a vital role in the reproduction of these two animals as well as in the conservation of other wildlife in the region, he said.

"Through this we can go one step further towards implementing the cherished dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.

He also mentioned the government's plan to establish a sanctuary called 'Bangabandhu Wildlife Conservation Corridor', which will play a huge role in conserving elephants, tigers and other wildlife.

The minister said the forest lands of Bangladesh are constantly shrinking for human settlement, conversion of forest lands into agricultural lands and development activities.

At the same time wildlife is losing their habitats and pastures, he said resulting in in escalation of human-wildlife conflicts killing both humans and wildlife.

According to a 2016 survey by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the total number of Asian elephants in Bangladesh was about 268 and according to the 2018 survey, the total number of Bengal tigers in Bangladesh was about 114. -UNB









