Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:16 PM
Missing child found dead in Ctg canal

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The body of 11-year-old Kamal Uddin, who went missing three days ago when he was washed away while trying to recover a toy from Chashma Canal in Chattogram's Sholshahar area, has been found in a different canal about two kilometres away.
Locals informed police that a body was floating in the Mirza Canal around 11:30 am on Thursday, said Shaeedul Islam, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police. Police and fire service personnel then recovered the body. "The body was bloated after being in the water so long. We showed the body to Kamal's father Ali Kaisar and his friend Rakib. They identified the body from the clothes."    - bdnews24.com


