Demanding exemplary punishment for those who attacked worshipers at mosque in Brahmanbaria

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Chattogram Metropolitan Gaussia Committee General Secretary Muhammad Abdullah speaks at a press conference demanding exemplary punishment for those who attacked worshipers at mosque in Brahmanbaria. Gaussia Committee Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Advocate Mosaheb Uddin Bakhtiyar, Chattogram Metropolitan Gaussia Committee President Taskir Ahmed, Senior Vice President Khair Mohammad, Organizing Secretary Maulana Mohammad Munir Uddin Sohel, Office Secretary Mohammad Siddiqul Islam, Co-Literary and Cultural Secretary Muhammad Sultan Uddin Belal, Mohammad Ershad Khatibi among others were present.



