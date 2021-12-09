Putin asked Biden for ‘guarantees’ NATO won’t expand eastwards

MOSCOW, Dec 8: The Kremlin Tuesday described Vladimir Putin's talks with US leader Joe Biden as "frank" and said the Russian president requested Washington provide

guarantees NATO will not continue its eastward expansion.

The two leaders spoke in a tense, two-hour virtual summit earlier Tuesday, with Biden warning Putin of a "strong" Western economic response should Russian forces massed on Ukraine's border go on the attack.

"On the whole the talks were frank and professional," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable legal guarantees that will exclude NATO's eastward expansion. -AFP





