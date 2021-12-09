Biden warns Putin of toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Dec 8: President Joe Biden, in a high-stakes virtual meeting Tuesday morning, warned President Vladimir Putin of Russia of economic consequences if he continued to grow a military presence around Ukraine, according to a White House statement.

Biden told him that Russia will be hit with the toughest economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine. The diplomatic effort came as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass along the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion. "President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding

Ukraine and made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," according to the White House statement. -REUTERS







