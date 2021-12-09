Covid: 6 more die, 277 new cases recorded

Bangladesh logged six more Covid-related deaths along with 277 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.35 per cent from Tuesday's 1.45 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 28,016 while the caseload mounted to 15,78,288.

Among the latest deceased, four were men and two women. Three deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one each was from Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent during the period.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 20,644 samples, amid the growing concern over the new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.78 per cent with the recovery of 296 more patients during the 24-hour period. -UNB



















