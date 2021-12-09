Video
Thursday, 9 December, 2021
Maitri Dibash Celebration In US

BD-India to drive future prosperity of S Asia region: Keiderling

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States (US) Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ambassador Kelly Keiderling has said that Bangladesh and India would largely drive future growth and prosperity of the South Asia region.
"The US greatly values its partnerships with Bangladesh and India," she said at a reception, jointly organized by Bangladesh and India missions in Washington DC, to celebrate the 'Maitri Dibash (Friendship Day)' December 6, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
The reception was organized as a part of the joint commemoration of the historic 'Maitri Dibash' in 18 foreign capitals across the globe.
Keiderling said the US
observes the abiding friendship between Bangladesh and India and that has remained as a source of strength and stability in the region in the changing geopolitical scenario.
In his welcome remarks, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam hoped that Bangladesh and India together with the US would continue to work together in a spirit of mutual support and cooperation to ensure a prosperous South Asia.
He paid deep tribute to the memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his unwavering leadership to unite and mobilize the entire nation in their fight for independence.
Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in a video message, underscored the importance of both the countries working together to address the common challenges like terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure peace and security in the region.
The ceremonial part of the reception began with the observance of 'one minute silence' to honour the martyrs of Bangladesh and India in the War of Liberation.
The programme was attended by a number of high-ranking US officials including Senior Director of the White House National Security Council Sumona Guha, Director General (nominee) of US Foreign Service Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council as well as US-India Business Council Nisha Biswal, among others.


