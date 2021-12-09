Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda’s condition critical again: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda Zia's physical condition has deteriorated further.
He made the remark while addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday demanding her release and treatment abroad.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Physical condition of the party's Chairperson has become critical again. She is bleeding again. The condition of her liver cirrhosis has advanced further. Doctors say she (Khaleda
Zia) should be treated at an advanced medical centre immediately.
Mentioning that the government has taken a completely negative stance on Khaleda Zia's treatment from the very beginning, BNP leader said, "Khaleda Zia walked to the jail in good health. During these few years she did not get any treatment in jail or at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. As a result, she is in ICU for the last 28 days."
"Khaleda Zia is slowly being pushed to her death," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "The main reason for this is, Khaleda Zia is the only one who speaks on independence and sovereignty of the country. She established democracy in the country. She is the only politician who has dedicated her life for bringing back democracy in the country."
The BNP Secretary General said, "If Khaleda Zia is not released, democracy will not be established in the country again." The government wants to fool the people of the country by talking about section 401 of the law, BNP Secretary General said and added, "The government is not allowing BNP Chairperson to go abroad for treatment under this section. But only they can cancel this section if they want."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People battling hunger, extreme poverty on rise
Putin asked Biden for ‘guarantees’ NATO won’t expand eastwards
Biden warns Putin of toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine
Covid: 6 more die, 277 new cases recorded
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Ctg drains veritable death traps
BD-India to drive future prosperity of S Asia region: Keiderling
Khaleda’s condition critical again: Fakhrul


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft