Khaleda’s condition critical again: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda Zia's physical condition has deteriorated further.

He made the remark while addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday demanding her release and treatment abroad.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Physical condition of the party's Chairperson has become critical again. She is bleeding again. The condition of her liver cirrhosis has advanced further. Doctors say she (Khaleda

Zia) should be treated at an advanced medical centre immediately.

Mentioning that the government has taken a completely negative stance on Khaleda Zia's treatment from the very beginning, BNP leader said, "Khaleda Zia walked to the jail in good health. During these few years she did not get any treatment in jail or at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. As a result, she is in ICU for the last 28 days."

"Khaleda Zia is slowly being pushed to her death," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "The main reason for this is, Khaleda Zia is the only one who speaks on independence and sovereignty of the country. She established democracy in the country. She is the only politician who has dedicated her life for bringing back democracy in the country."

The BNP Secretary General said, "If Khaleda Zia is not released, democracy will not be established in the country again." The government wants to fool the people of the country by talking about section 401 of the law, BNP Secretary General said and added, "The government is not allowing BNP Chairperson to go abroad for treatment under this section. But only they can cancel this section if they want."







