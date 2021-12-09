Abrar’s parents expect verdict to be carried out soon

Immediately after the judgment Abrar's father Md Barkat cried out loud in a crowded court room.

However he expressed satisfaction over the judgment and told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that Abrar's soul would be at peace if the verdict was enforced quickly.

He hoped that the High Court would uphold the judgment and the authorities would execute it soon.

Abrar's uncle Mofazzal Hossain, who had accompanied him, told this correspondent: "We expect the decision of the lower court will be upheld in the High Court. We are not worried."

Rokeya Khatun, Abrar's mother and Abrar Fayaz, his younger brother, also expressed their satisfaction over the verdict from their home in Kushtia.

"We would like to express our satisfaction over the verdict and call for the sentences to be carried out quickly," Rokeya said.

"We wanted all of them to receive the death sentence. I respect the decision but we also want Amit

Saha to be hanged. We will finally feel that we have received justice on the day when the sentences are executed," she said.

Abrar Fayaz, the victim's younger brother, was also satisfied with the verdict.

The verdict has freed the country of stigma, said lawyer for the prosecution Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

Based on the evidence, the judge came to the verdict. "As a public prosecutor and on a personal level I feel that such a thing should not happen again."

Those who have been punished should have known the magnitude of the crime they committed, he observed.

Future generations, teachers and educational institutions should not forget this incident. They must be careful. "They must stay alert and we must pray that this never happens again."

Twenty people were sentenced to death and five others to life-term imprisonment for killing Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.

Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of 07 October 2019 by some Chhatra League activists.

The incident triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.









